Coroner identifies man killed in Choctaw Drive crash on Monday morning

BATON ROUGE — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of them later died after a crash on Choctaw Drive on Monday morning.

Emergency officials said two people were taken to the hospital and they were both in critical condition after the crash under Interstate 110 on Choctaw.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said that 24-year-old Thailan Favroth died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

John Martin told WBRZ that his great niece, who he does not want to identify, was inside the car with Favroth, her boyfriend. Martin said the car hit a pole, spinning out of control before splitting in two.

Martin said he didn’t know his niece was inside the car until a family member called him.

“Somebody just called and asked me did I hear about my great niece, and it was sad,” Martin said. “We’re praying for both families. It’s a tragedy. Things happen so fast,” he said.