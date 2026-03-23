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1 dead following fatal Sunday night shooting on Longfellow Drive in Baton Rouge

1 hour 28 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 10:25 AM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal Sunday night shooting on Longfellow Drive. 

According to the department, officers arrived at the 3300 block of Haley Drive around 9:25 p.m. to find 23-year-old Samuel Love shot to death. 

During the investigation, officers learned the shooting occurred on the 5600 block of Longfellow Drive. After being shot, Love allegedly fled the area before succumbing to his injuries on Haley Drive. 

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There are currently no suspects. The investigation remains ongoing. 

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