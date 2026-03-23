Hammond Police Department searching for woman accused of stealing over $1000 worth of fragrances

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing over $1000 worth of fragrances from a store on Monday.

According to officers, a woman, along with four minors, stole the fragrances from an Ulta Beauty on Hammond Square Drive.

Police said the woman allegedly removed security labels from various fragrances before handing them to the juveniles to be disposed of. She is accused of stealing $1080 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5710.