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Convenience store fire in Baton Rouge under investigation

8 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, June 06 2017 Jun 6, 2017 June 06, 2017 9:04 AM June 06, 2017 in News
Source: BRFD
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire Tuesday morning at a convenience store in Baton Rouge.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the SPI Mart on Government Street.

Firefighters believe the fire was smoldering for hours before they arrived.

There was extensive damage to the store, and all the store's inventory was lost.

No one was hurt in the fire.

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