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Convenience store fire in Baton Rouge under investigation
BATON ROUGE- Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire Tuesday morning at a convenience store in Baton Rouge.
It happened around 6 a.m. at the SPI Mart on Government Street.
Firefighters believe the fire was smoldering for hours before they arrived.
There was extensive damage to the store, and all the store's inventory was lost.
No one was hurt in the fire.
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