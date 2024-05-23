Contractor for City-Parish discussed incest, bestiality with undercover agent before arrest

WARNING: The news story below contains disturbing descriptions and messages.

------------

BATON ROUGE - A contractor working for the city-parish told an undercover agent he was interested in bestiality and incest after sending the agent a video of himself confirming his identity.

Federal court documents show that Blake Steiner, a contractor who worked with the city-parish, was arrested Monday. An undercover agent with Homeland Security contacted Steiner through the messaging app Kik to gather evidence.

Screenshots of messages from Steiner show that he admitted to being interested "into teens," incest and bestiality. These messages came after the agent requested Steiner verify his identity by sending a video stating his name and the current date.

During the course of the investigation, Steiner reportedly sent the agent a video of child pornography involving a child younger than 13.

Agents were able to trace Steiner's IP address through Kik and corroborate it with the address listed on his driver's license. He was arrested on May 20.

The city clarified later Thursday morning that Steiner was not employed by the city-parish directly but rather an employer with a contracting and building inspection company that the city-parish worked with.

"Mr. Steiner is no longer performing duties for the City-Parish and we will ensure that operations continue as normal without interruption," city officials said.