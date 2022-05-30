Construction worker falls to her death at Florida condo

Photo: The Palm Beach Post

PALM BEACH, Fla. - A woman working a construction project at a high-rise condominium fell roughly a dozen stories to her death over the weekend.

The Palm Beach Post reports the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at La Clara, a new luxury resort currently under construction in West Palm Beach.

According to local police, Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, 23, was installing flooring on the thirteenth floor when she fell from a balcony. Officials said she fell to the second floor and died at the scene.

The West Palm Peach Police Department is investigating Martinez-Ponce's death, and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to launch an independent review.

Martinez-Ponce worked for Jovavesa Corp. of Miami, a subcontractor on the project.

The 25-story building has been under construction since 2019 and is slated to be complete next year.