Construction on Dunn Road expected to be complete later this week

DENHAM SPRINGS - After nearly a year of construction, Dunn Road in Denham is almost done.

“It’s taken quite some time. It’s a heavily traveled road, so there’s been a lot of people waiting for us to get done with it. And it’s a real curvy road, so it took a little longer than it typically does," Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.

The once narrow, three-mile roadway was plagued with problems, prompting a much-needed facelift from the parish.

"Horrible. Potholes, rocks, other cars trying to get in your lane to avoid the potholes," Laci Parault, who lives off of Dunn Road, said in 2019.

In a $3.7 million project, the road was widened, drainage improved and a roundabout was added to alleviate traffic congestion.

"The parish paid 20%, and the other percent came from grant dollars," Ricks said.

The road is home to many growing subdivisions, which is why residents are happy road work is wrapping up. In 2019, new developments were put on hold so construction on Dunn could begin.

"We don't want to hold up anything in the pipeline, but anything new we're going to stop for the time being," Livingston Parish council member Maurice “Scooter” Keen said in 2019.

Today, all that is left to do is stripe the road and clean up leftover construction material before work is finalized.

"I think by and large it's turned out to be a really good project for the parish. I know a lot of people in that area especially who are excited about seeing it wrap up," Ricks said.

Finishing touches are expected to be complete by the end of the week.