Construction begins on Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch Improvement Project

PLAQUEMINE — On Wednesday, Iberville Parish officials joined the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) to celebrate the start of construction on the Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch Improvement Project.

They say the project will improve the area by increasing the number of boat launch lanes from two to seven, adding new floating piers to facilitate easier launching and retrieval of boats, and upgrading parking and trailering facilities, including ADA-compliant parking spaces.

As part of the Atchafalaya Basin Program, the CPRA is dedicating over $2 million in state funds to address long-standing infrastructure damage and improve access to one of Louisiana's most treasured natural landscapes.

Officials said the Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch is among the most popular facilities for commercial activities, including commercial fishing and crawfishing, as well as access for oil and gas industry workers and equipment transport in the Atchafalaya Basin.