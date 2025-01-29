Latest Weather Blog
Construction begins on Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch Improvement Project
PLAQUEMINE — On Wednesday, Iberville Parish officials joined the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) to celebrate the start of construction on the Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch Improvement Project.
They say the project will improve the area by increasing the number of boat launch lanes from two to seven, adding new floating piers to facilitate easier launching and retrieval of boats, and upgrading parking and trailering facilities, including ADA-compliant parking spaces.
As part of the Atchafalaya Basin Program, the CPRA is dedicating over $2 million in state funds to address long-standing infrastructure damage and improve access to one of Louisiana's most treasured natural landscapes.
Trending News
Officials said the Bayou Pigeon Boat Launch is among the most popular facilities for commercial activities, including commercial fishing and crawfishing, as well as access for oil and gas industry workers and equipment transport in the Atchafalaya Basin.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
30th Alzheimer's Educational Conference happening this week in the city
-
2une In Previews: 7th Annual Gumbo Run
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans
-
Louisiana leaders say the state has 'adequate resources' amid looming federal spending...