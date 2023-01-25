47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Confirmed tornado tore through mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Tuesday night, sent 3 to hospital

1 hour 52 minutes ago Wednesday, January 25 2023 Jan 25, 2023 January 25, 2023 7:03 PM January 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

VENTRESS - Experts say a tornado briefly touched down in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday night, hurting three people as it tossed multiple mobile homes that were in its path. 

Pictures shared by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office showed the aftermath of the storm, with homes flipped over and people's belongings strewn across lawns.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down near Cutt Pointe Drive and moved northeast until it dissipated around Michael Lane. An abandoned mobile home that wasn't secured was flipped on its side. A second home was not strapped down and was thrown into a third home, tearing through its walls.

Trending News

The winds were believed to have reached about 90 miles per hour. 

Three people were taken to a hospital, with their injuries varying from minor to moderate. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days