Confirmed tornado tore through mobile homes in Pointe Coupee Tuesday night, sent 3 to hospital

VENTRESS - Experts say a tornado briefly touched down in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday night, hurting three people as it tossed multiple mobile homes that were in its path.

Pictures shared by the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office showed the aftermath of the storm, with homes flipped over and people's belongings strewn across lawns.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down near Cutt Pointe Drive and moved northeast until it dissipated around Michael Lane. An abandoned mobile home that wasn't secured was flipped on its side. A second home was not strapped down and was thrown into a third home, tearing through its walls.

NEW: @NWSNewOrleans determines EF-1 tornado damage in Pointe Coupee Parish.



This was one of two damage reports due to severe weather on Tuesday. The other was a rolled trailer due to high winds in Iberville Parish. #LaWX pic.twitter.com/0OyLtTz1CC — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) January 25, 2023

The winds were believed to have reached about 90 miles per hour.

Three people were taken to a hospital, with their injuries varying from minor to moderate.