Complaint against top La. AG employee: Boss wanted female attorneys jurors would fantasize over

BATON ROUGE - A top attorney in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office discussed workers who had children out of wedlock, the likelihood jurors on trials would want to have sex with female attorneys and was concerned about the attractiveness of a colleague that made him lustful, an unsealed complaint released Monday shows.

The document was released after The Advocate newspaper in Baton Rouge sued Attorney General Jeff Landry's office over the complaint being withheld. The complaint was filed Nov. 20th against Patrick Magee, who runs the criminal division of the attorney general’s office.

WBRZ was first to report last year that Magee was put on leave and disciplined by what amounts to a $20,000 pay cut.

While the complaint reports lurid conversations, an agency administrative investigation found Magee's actions to not rise to the level of sexual harassment nor termination.

Instead, investigators previously said they found Magee joked about “firing employees,” and used “profanity, sexual slang and unprofessional comments” in conversations with colleagues or others with business at the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.

Click HERE to read the four page complaint, which has the names of people involved redacted for privacy. The state released the redacted version Monday.