Community holds march against violence following fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of people marched the streets Sunday despite the rain and wet pavement, encouraging their neighbors to report crime when they see it.

The marchers are sick and tired of all the violence in their community and hope this march sends a message.

"The only way the community can heal itself is from and rid itself from the violence is from the community itself, not from the top down," said Hillar Moore, East Baton District Attorney.

The march came to an end right where it began, at the Elm Grove Baptist Church on North 38th Street were the marchers gathered for a rally.

The pastor of the church who organized this march and rally says the violence really hit home last week when a man was shot and killed right around the corner from the church.

The unsolved murder left one man shot to death inside of a car.

"Our choir is in rehearsal Wednesday night. So we're having church and the murder takes place in shouting distance from our back door, and so that speaks to why was have to do these kinds of events," Rev. Errol Dominque said.

This march represents the community's commitment to stopping further violence in their neighborhood.