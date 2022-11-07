77°
Latest Weather Blog
Community helps fund new playground in Pointe Coupee
ROUGON - A new playground funded by community donations debuted in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday.
The Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony around noon at the Rougon Elementary playground.
Most of the fundraising was fueled by the Sugar Rush 5K last year.
Trending News
Roughly $50,000 in donations poured in from from sources like Alma Plantation, the Manship family, the Pangburn Group, Arbor Health, and several others. The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board matched those donations to get the playground built.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aerial view of LSU fans storming Tiger Stadium field
-
Seismic activity detected during LSU's overtime win against Bama
-
One taken to hospital after shooting near Baton Rouge Zoo Monday morning
-
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the the LSU versus Alabama...
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0