Community and law enforcement honor Sgt. Caleb Eisworth at funeral

BATON ROUGE — Law enforcement officers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and community members from across Louisiana gathered to pay their final respects to Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Caleb Eisworth, a man remembered for his dedication to service and his passion for motorcycles.

“I did not know him personally, but like I say, we have one thing in common. We love riding motorcycles,” said Thomas Kelly, a motorcyclist in attendance.

Streets surrounding the service were lined with officers, while motorcycle groups and community members stood shoulder to shoulder to honor Eisworth’s life.

“I just know he was an outstanding officer for Baton Rouge," Kelly said. "He loved riding his motorcycle, and he loved his family. Inside the church, there were nothing but great things to say about Caleb. He was loved by all.”

Riders said they felt a personal connection to Eisworth through both his love of motorcycles and his dedication to public safety.

“We all love riding motorcycles and law enforcement, or whatever you're riding a bike. We understand that a lot of bad things happen to good people, and riding motorcycles is a dangerous sport,” Kelly explained. “We respect the police department and those who protect the highways.”

For many attendees, being present at the funeral was deeply personal.

Kari Dietez, who has brought a single rose to multiple officer funerals, said, “I felt I needed to come and just pay my respect. I just feel so deeply about this loss. There's nowhere else I'd rather be, but right here honoring him.”

She reflected on attending similar funerals following the July 17 ambush nine years ago, noting she brought a flower.

Retired officers expressed their gratitude for the community’s support.

“It's something you never get used to, but I want to thank Baton Rouge for coming out and supporting the Baton Rouge Police,” retired officer Danny Williamson said. “This has happened way too many times.”

Despite the grief, many emphasized that Eisworth’s memory will continue to live on.

“You'll always be remembered. I will today and forever, always remember you and honor what you've done for this community, and I will always have you in my heart,” Dietez said.