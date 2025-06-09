College World Series Jell-O shot challenge still bringing change to Baton Rouge food banks

BATON ROUGE - LSU is heading back to Omaha for the College World Series. The Tigers are looking for a national title and fans will be working toward a win of their own.

Around the corner from Charles Schwab Field, Rocco's Pizza and Cantina has been holding a Jell-O shot competition during the College World Series, keeping a tally of whose supporters buy the most.

"When you come up to the Jell-O shot bar, you have to name the team before they can ring the shot in," Rocco's owner Kevin Culjat said. "If you come up and order six Jell-O shots, we're gonna ask you which team you want because every Jell-O shot goes onto the computer for each team."

In 2023, LSU and its fans set Rocco's record, buying 68,888 Jell-O shots, shattering the previous year's record by around 50,000.

This challenge has benefited many in the Baton Rouge area, as for every shot sold, $1 is donated to a local school's food bank. That means in 2023, the LSU Food Pantry received a donation of nearly $70,000.

The pantry says they are still working off of that donation even two years later.

"That was a huge boon for us. This is really the only funding we've received as far as donations. It's our biggest funding that we've ever gotten obviously, and it's really one of the things that's helped sustain us these last two years," LSU Food Pantry Manager Jennifer Cristina said.

The donations allow for the pantry to pick up food donations from local grocers and receive deliveries from local food banks.

"We see generally in the school year, in the fall and spring semesters, about 400-ish students a day. We're still serving about 150 a day right now in the summer," Cristina said.

One of those food banks is the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which also has benefited from the challenge.

"Rocco's continued that after the success of the previous year. Last year, they did a fundraiser for us and we benefited from that," GBRFB's President Mike Manning said.

Despite the fact LSU wasn't in the CWS last year, Tiger fans still tried to buy Jell-O shots to get on the leaderboard. They weren't able to, but Rocco's encouraged them to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

With LSU back in Omaha this year, Rocco's is excited about the business boom and more money going to charities.

"LSU's always good in Omaha, even before the Jell-O shot challenge. They're one of those teams from the SEC you want to have here on a yearly basis," Culjat said.

However, the food banks of the schools are not the only ones who benefit from this challenge.

"On top of that, for every Jell-O shot sold, I donate 50 cents back locally, so I think last year we donated about $48,000 to local charities. The first year, we donated $47,000 to the food bank of Omaha," Culjat said.

Culjat says people do not have to take the shot if they don't want to, adding that that's quite common.

"People come in and buy the shots, take a photo, and then toss it in the trash to be quite honest," Culjat said.

He does say it can only be purchased at Rocco's, but also encourages all fans to donate to their town or school's food bank.