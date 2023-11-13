College student in custody after 'random' stabbing attack left 4 hurt at LA Tech campus

Photo: Ruston Daily Leader

RUSTON - Four people were injured in a seemingly random stabbing attack on Louisiana Tech's campus Monday morning.

The stabbing happened around 9 a.m. Monday, and police said four people were injured. One of the victims, identified as a graduate student, was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport. The other three victims, two of whom were taken to a hospital, were non-students.

Photos taken by the Ruston Daily Leader showed an AirMed helicopter landing outside the college's football stadium.

The university identified the suspect as Jacoby Johnson, an LA Tech student. Johnson fled the area after the attack but was taken into custody by campus police soon afterward.

As of Monday afternoon, the school believes the attack was a "random act of violence." Read the full statement from LA Tech below.

"Shortly after 9 a.m. there was a stabbing incident reported at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on the Louisiana Tech University campus. Tech police received a phone call at approximately 9:08 a.m. and had the suspect in custody at approximately 9:12 a.m.

The attack happened outside of the building as the victims were leaving. The suspect then fled south toward main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident.

This appears to be a random act of violence. The suspect has been identified as Louisiana Tech student, Jacoby Johnson. He is being treated at Northern Louisiana Medical Center for injuries received during the initial incident. Ruston Police Department and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with scene control and evidence collection.

There are four known victims, two were transported to a local hospital, one was airlifted to Shreveport, and the other refused treatment. As of 11:40 a.m. one victim is in critical condition at NLMC and the two other victims are in serious but stable condition. The victim airlifted is a graduate student. The other three victims are non-students.

At this time, the Lambright Center is closed. All other campus operations are normal. The investigation is ongoing and the university will provide an update later this afternoon. Counseling Services will hold group sessions this afternoon on the third floor of Keeny Hall."