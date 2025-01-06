Cold Weather Advisory as thermometers target 20s for first time this season

A ***COLD WEATHER ADVISORY*** remains in effect from midnight to 9am Tuesday across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Very cold wind chills, as low as 20 degrees, could lead to frostbite or hypothermia if proper clothing is not worn. While the air temperatures should not be low enough to cause infrastructure issues for most of the Metro Area, those living north of the I-12 corridor may consider wrapping exposed, exterior pipes out of an abundance of caution.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath mostly clear skies and with north winds of 5-10mph, temperatures will continue to plunge overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s around the Capital Area, with wind chills likely in the teens. The National Weather Service has issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY. Despite plenty of sunshine, Tuesday afternoon will feature the same chilly conditions with highs struggling to warm past the mid 40s. Winds will ease into the 5mph range, but any slight gust will cause wind chills in the 30s at times.

As a reminder, starting this season, NWS has changed the cold weather alerts. You will receive different messages to highlight impacts than during previous winters. Review those changes, including the removal of Hard Freeze Warnings, HERE.

Up Next: Expect another frigid night into Wednesday morning as lows drop into the 20s with wind chills back approaching the teens. There is a chance that sunshine drives temperatures closer to the 50s during the afternoon hours, but that is still about 10 degrees below average.

Thursday will start off cold and near freezing but a few degrees higher than previous nights thanks to advancing cloud cover. A storm system will be developing in the Gulf of Mexico, and this feature will present a thickening cloud deck through the day. As a result, lacking sun will lead to a cold day with highs just back into the low 40s. Additionally, some precipitation will start to invade through the afternoon and into the evening. There could be a very brief window that includes some light sleet or freezing rain north of I-12, but even if that unlikely scenario occurs, this will be a mainly liquid, cold rain event. Notably, it looks to be a healthy soak for the Capital Area with an inch or two falling overnight Thursday into Friday. Rain will then end from west to east as the workweek concludes. One caveat to the forecast is that if the storm track should shift farther south than currently expected, chances could increase for wintry precipitation to get in the mix.

Beyond that weathermaker, chilly conditions will carry through the weekend. Another weak, reinforcing front is expected to pass Sunday or Monday to maintain below average4 temperatures early next week.

