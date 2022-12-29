73°
Coast Guard searching for 4 missing people in Gulf after helicopter crashed off La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews are looking for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard first reported the search around 1:30 p.m. While leaving an oil rig, the helicopter reportedly went down about 10 miles off the coast, near Plaquemines Parish.
Lacy Scarborough told the Sun Herald her husband, David Scarborough, is one of the four who were on the helicopter. She says he works offshore, and he was returning to their coastal Mississippi home at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story.
