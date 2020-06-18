Coast Guard searching for 36-year-old man in waters of Lake Barre

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning, the Coast Guard began searching for a person in the waters of Lake Barre, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, stating that a 36-year-old male had jumped from a commercial fishing vessel called Miss Sue and landed in the water.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search and rescue, including, Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Rescue Boat-Small boat crew, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as officials proceed with their search.