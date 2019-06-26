74°
Coast Guard ends search for missing swimmer near Destin

Tuesday, June 25 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DESTIN, FL - The U.S. Coast Guard has ended their search for a swimmer who went missing near Destin on Monday.

Officials received a report around 2 o'clock in the afternoon regarding a swimmer who was last seen about 150 yards off the beach by Seagrove Place condos.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 469 square-nautical miles for nearly 19 hours. Authorities couldn't find any signs of distress or correlating reports of a missing person.

The Fort Walton County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the search, along with the Fort Walton Fire Department and local lifeguards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (251) 441-6212.

