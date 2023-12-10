59°
Cluster of homes on Frenchtown Road damaged during storms Saturday night

Sunday, December 10 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

CENTRAL - Three homes were damaged in overnight storms late Saturday evening.

The homes were in the Frenchtown Road area where roofs were torn apart in places or peeled back from the structure.

Damage was reported to have happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday.  

The damaged homes were in a cluster about halfway down Frenchtown Road between Central Thruway and the Conservation Area.

The storms rolled through the area as WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists tracked them live on the 10 o'clock news. The storms blew through as part of a cold front.  

Temperatures Sunday will be much cooler compared to Saturday.  Click HERE for more from the WBRZ Storm Station weather team.

