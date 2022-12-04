Cloudy Sunday - Not As Warm

Today and Tonight: A stubborn cloud deck that stretches from Texas to Florida has plagued our skies from providing any sunshine today. Unfortunately, it appears those clouds might hang around for the next few days, but other than today, that will not inhibit the temperatures from returning to well above average for the coming week. Temperatures will run somewhat "cooler" today and will remain in the 60s for much of the next 24 hours. A slight chance of random sprinkles exist, but it will not be anything more than that for the next few days. A quick warm up will happen beginning on Monday and the warm moist air returns to south Louisiana thanks to a stalled cold front that will be returning north as a warm front. While 80 degree days is certainly not unheard of in the month of December, it is hard to believe that Christmas is a mere three weeks away.

Check out this image from the WBRZ tower camera of the fog bank that rolled into the downtown area last night...eery!!