Closed school attracts unwanted vandalism, neighbors urge district to make decision on property's future

BATON ROUGE - After closing in 2019, Broadmoor Middle School has sat primarily unused. Plywood covers most of its windows and gates are locked, but it hasn't deterred vandals from entering the building.

Will Galloway with the Sherwood Forest Citizen's Association contacted 2 On Your Side to help get some answers about the property's future.

"It has become, in my opinion, a public danger to the community," Galloway said.

People living in the Sherwood Forest area who drive along Sharp Road and Goodwood Boulevard daily are watching closely. The citizen's association is fielding calls from concerned neighbors over what's happening at the shuttered school.

"I think people in the neighborhood are just fed up," Galloway said.

Signs posted to the building warn trespassers, but it hasn't stopped people from doing just that. Around the school, there is evidence of people entering, marking the walls with graffiti, and defacing the property.

The front of the school has a steady stream of bus activity. At least a dozen school buses parked in the lot come and go throughout the day. Galloway would like to know the plans for the school and if those plans will happen anytime soon.

East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Lamont Cole says the board is considering two options: tear it down or fix it up.

"We will have a firm decision within the next 20 days relative to what we're going to do with that site," Cole said.

The superintendent says he recognizes the concerns about the vandalism and plans to have the district's facilities team visit the property to make sure it's secure.

School system spokesman Perry Robinson said it's a matter of what will "best serve the district."

"As soon as a recommendation has been finalized, a presentation will be made to the board," Robinson said.

A tax plan approved by voters in 2018 outlined a possible plan to spend $15 million on renovations and additions to the property between 2019 and 2021. The plan can be found here.

After taking a look around the building on Monday, Galloway thinks the money set aside for the property would be better used to tear it down and start over. If it continues to sit as it is now, Galloway fears it will create an even larger problem.

"People will start moving, the neighborhood will start deteriorating," he said.