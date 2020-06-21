72°
Clock ticking, but tweaks in play for N. Carolina LGBT law

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 29 2016 Jun 29, 2016 June 29, 2016 10:10 AM June 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

RALEIGH, N.C. - The window is small and the strategy tricky, but GOP legislative leaders in North Carolina say there's a chance to change the state law that sparked a clash over transgender rights nationally.

The law limits anti-discrimination rules that protect LGBT people. It also directs transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding with the sex on their birth certificates. Changes to that aren't on the table.

Talks instead center on the part preventing workers from suing for employment discrimination in state court using a state law. No one has promised that even minor alterations will be made. GOP legislators have said they want to adjourn before or just after July 4.

Opponents of what's known as House Bill 2 say nothing short of full repeal will satisfy them.

