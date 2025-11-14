Latest Weather Blog
Clinton mayor arrested once again, booked for malfeasance
CLINTON - The mayor of Clinton has been arrested for the third time in a span of four months.
Jail records indicate Lori Bell was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on malfeasance charges Wednesday. The sheriff's office said the arrest was related to Bell's failure to follow mandates from the Department of Health to fix the water system and communicate information to the department about the repairs.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bell had been released on a $20,000 bond.
Bell was last arrested in November after she was accused of taking money from the Clinton Police Department's Narcotics Fund between 2014 and 2016. Sheriff Jeff Travis said Bell's alleged thefts totaled more than $2,000.
Before that arrest, Bell was booked for her alleged involvement in the fraudulent purchase of four SUVs for the town's police department.
