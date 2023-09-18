76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cleve Dunn sues to remove judge who ruled against him in property dispute with neighbor

1 hour 28 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, September 18 2023 Sep 18, 2023 September 18, 2023 8:32 PM September 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilmember Cleve Dunn filed a lawsuit to remove a judge that ruled against him in a years-long property dispute with his neighbors. 

In March, Judge Beau Higginbotham ordered Dunn to pay $57,000 to his neighbors, Donna and Eugene Michelli, after adding a cabana and a fence in a place that caused flooding in the Michelli's yard. 

In August, Dunn's lawyer asked Higginbotham to step down from the case—even though the state supreme court upheld the judge's decision. Higginbotham declined to step aside. 

On Thursday, Dunn filed an official lawsuit claiming Higginbotham does not have the legal right to be a judge and preside over his case. 

Trending News

Even since the March decision, the Michellis have not been paid the $57,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days