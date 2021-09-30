Cleanup begins following flooding from wastewater plant

BATON ROUGE - The cleanup process has begun after a wastewater plant malfunctioned, causing streets and some homes nearby to flood Wednesday.

"I saw the water coming up out of here and I'm like, 'It hasn't even been raining that hard,'" said Gardere resident Tanisha Bradford. "So I was trying to figure out what was going on.

The South Wastewater Treatment Plante in Gardere temporarily shut down for two hours Wednesday afternoon, causing homes in the area to flood with sewer water.

"People can't even get in their drive-thrus," Bradford said. "Especially cars. The trucks can drive through. The cars can't even get through."

Questions on what caused the issue remain unanswered.

"Not sure at this point exactly what caused the overflow," said Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. "Our engineers are looking into that today. It's not unusual from time to time for mechanical systems, electrical systems to fail. When they do, we try to correct them and put systems in place so it doesn't reoccur."

Another resident says her apartment got about a foot of water.

"We have contacted our claims adjuster who's working with the neighborhood for any damages that might have occurred," Hill said.

Serve-Pro is already cleaning out the mess. Any residents affected by the incident can call 311 to report damages.