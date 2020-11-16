48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Clay Polk combines love of the force and football to motivate Central on Friday nights.

1 hour 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, November 15 2020 Nov 15, 2020 November 15, 2020 11:06 PM November 15, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Clay Polk has been Central head coach Sid Edwards' right hand man for almost 20 years. Through that bond, coach Clay has been able to use his love for Star Wars and football to motivate on Friday nights.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days