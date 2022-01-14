71°
City-parish phone services impacted by AT&T outages Friday, EBR officials say
BATON ROUGE - City-parish phone lines in East Baton Rouge are being impacted by outages early Friday afternoon.
The mayor-president's office said phone services were affecting 311 and non-emergency phone lines, though 911 services were not affected.
The city-parish is working with AT&T to resolve the problem.
