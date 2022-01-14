71°
City-parish phone services impacted by AT&T outages Friday, EBR officials say

1 hour 54 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, January 14 2022 Jan 14, 2022 January 14, 2022 12:10 PM January 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - City-parish phone lines in East Baton Rouge are being impacted by outages early Friday afternoon.

The mayor-president's office said phone services were affecting 311 and non-emergency phone lines, though 911 services were not affected. 

The city-parish is working with AT&T to resolve the problem. 

