City, Parish officials fed up with crime and violent groups in Baton Rouge

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Local law enforcement plans to make more large arrests to crack down on crime.

The sheriff's office raided nine homes today finding nearly $55,000 in drugs ranging from fentanyl to crack cocaine, as well as stolen guns.

"There's not a night that goes by that you're not going to hear gunfire. It's all around here," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said.

Wednesday, Sheriff Gautreaux announced the latest update in a recent investigation the sheriff's office has been involved in for the last two months.

"If you're going to partake in these illegal activities involving shootings and all this violence that's occurring we're going to come for you. We're going to bring you to justice," he said.

While the sheriff was holding this press conference, there was another shooting happening in the city, leaving one person dead.

"We've got to get accountability for this behavior. It's becoming as if it's almost a daily event and in broad daylight," said Judge Donald Johnson.

Judge Johnson was at home and walked over a couple of blocks after hearing about the shooting.

"We need to do something, and we will," he said.

Sheriff's deputies agree with that but take the approach of going after these groups who they believe are responsible for a lot of these violent crimes.

"Most of these people involved in these groups, they have no remorse. They'll pull up next to your car, and if they have a target somebody, they want to shoot in that car. They don't care who else is in there, kids. They just unload on them, and that's not acceptable," the sheriff explained.

Through the raid, investigators found the three things they believe motivate these groups.

"Guns, money, and drugs. And anybody that gets in their way or is perceived in their way, they don't have a problem with pulling the trigger on each other," he said.

Of the sixteen guns recovered, four of them were stolen.

Seven different drugs were also taken, including fentanyl, promethazine, crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, and Adderall.