Latest Weather Blog
City Officials lift boil advisory in Walker, water now safe to consume
UPDATE - The boil Advisory in Walker has been lifted. City officials now deem the water safe for consumption.
*********
WALKER - A portion of Livingston Parish is still under a boil water advisory after workers accidentally damaged a water line Friday morning.
City officials said Wednesday that homes in the area of Hwy 447 north of Hay 190 at Travis Street and northward toward Autumn Rune Drive are affected. This includes all adjacent roads connected to Hwy 447 in this area.
The advisory was initially lifted Friday morning, but it was quickly put back into effect after a subcontractor hit the water main in the same area.
Trending News
A statement from the city of Walker on Wednesday says water in the distribution system could be subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause several waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donates computers to families in Monte...
-
EBR School Board selects five finalists for superintendent job
-
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park
-
Work-release escapes near Plank and Hooper roads; crews searching on ground and...