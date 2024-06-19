76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City Officials lift boil advisory in Walker, water now safe to consume

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Saturday, December 07 2019 Dec 7, 2019 December 07, 2019 10:51 AM December 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE - The boil Advisory in Walker has been lifted. City officials now deem the water safe for consumption.

*********

WALKER - A portion of Livingston Parish is still under a boil water advisory after workers accidentally damaged a water line Friday morning.

City officials said Wednesday that homes in the area of Hwy 447 north of Hay 190 at Travis Street and northward toward Autumn Rune Drive are affected. This includes all adjacent roads connected to Hwy 447 in this area.

The advisory was initially lifted Friday morning, but it was quickly put back into effect after a subcontractor hit the water main in the same area.  

Trending News

A statement from the city of Walker on Wednesday says water in the distribution system could be subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause several waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days