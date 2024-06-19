City Officials lift boil advisory in Walker, water now safe to consume

UPDATE - The boil Advisory in Walker has been lifted. City officials now deem the water safe for consumption.

WALKER - A portion of Livingston Parish is still under a boil water advisory after workers accidentally damaged a water line Friday morning.

City officials said Wednesday that homes in the area of Hwy 447 north of Hay 190 at Travis Street and northward toward Autumn Rune Drive are affected. This includes all adjacent roads connected to Hwy 447 in this area.

The advisory was initially lifted Friday morning, but it was quickly put back into effect after a subcontractor hit the water main in the same area.

A statement from the city of Walker on Wednesday says water in the distribution system could be subject to bacteriological contamination, which may cause several waterborne diseases and/or general gastrointestinal distress.