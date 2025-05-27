75°
City crews clean up litter along Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE – A City-Parish crew cleaned up litter that was sprawled along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Monday.
The city's Litter Response Team, a crew dedicated within the Department of Maintenance focused on cleaning East Baton Rouge Parish, conducted the cleanup just before noon on Wednesday.
According to city officials, the Litter Response Team has been working for the past few months to keep the city clean.
