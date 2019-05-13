City, contractor looking to halt legal battle over downtown library until repairs are complete

BATON ROUGE - All sides in the lawsuit over who will ultimately foot the bill for repairs to the new downtown library have asked a judge to put the suit on hold.

The joint unopposed motion filed by city attorneys says they have reached an agreement to stop legal proceedings until repairs are done.

The motion says the agreement stemmed from a conference call between several parties, including city officials and representatives for WHLC. The document says it would be "in the best interest of all parties" to delay until the repairs are mostly complete.

The request cites the city's "eroding" insurance policies among other factors necessitating the temporary halt. The city also says the full extent of damages will remain unknown until repairs are finished.

The city/parish currently expects all repairs to be complete before November, with legal mediation planned for either November or December of this year. Repair work just began last month, about a year after a failure in the structure halted construction in April 2018.