Latest Weather Blog
City clearing drainage flow of Ward Creek; work on other waterways set to start soon
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of trees were piled high Thursday along Ward Creek, showing just how much work has been delayed.
“We’re doing the maintenance work that should’ve been done for decades," said Mark Armstrong, spokesperson for Mayor-President Broome.
Crews from the city-parish were busy clearing out trees and debris that were blocking the drainage flow of Ward Creek. It's all part of a channel-clearing project that began last summer using funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Armstrong says the parish has cleared out more than 7,500 tons of debris from waterways so far, and the work doesn't stop there.
“We got 20,000 cubic yards out of Bayou Manchac, and we’re going to go the rest of the way up the bayou now along the Iberville Parish line, as well,” he said.
Armstrong says plans to clear the Amite and Comite rivers will begin soon.
