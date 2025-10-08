Citizens pay respect to fallen Iberville Deputy as body is escorted to Gonzales funeral home

GONZALES - The body of fallen Iberville Parish Sheriff Deputy Charles W. Riley was escorted from Broussard to a funeral home in Gonzales on Wednesday.

Riley was shot to death after interrogating a suspect Monday night at the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine.

The procession made its way to the Ourso Funeral Home, where Riley's body will be prepared for a funeral.

As the procession went along, many citizens, such as Annette Blank, stood on the side to pay the respects.

"This community has always gotten together, anytime anybody got hurt, or anything on their jobs, firefighters, policemen, anybody, they've always been out for it," Annette Blank said.

The Hearse was led by deputies and officers from around the state on motorcycles.

Brenda Albright Reeves, the mother of a law enforcement official, said she thought about her son when she heard the news of Riley's death.

'"I've already cried. I'm like that with any police officer who gets taken on duty. They give up their lives for us. Nowadays, it's so dangerous, it didn't use to be, but now it is," Reeves said.

Reeves had spoken with her son, who thanked her, telling her that families who experience this are always grateful for the support they recieve in such a difficult time.

"I've been through it before with my buddy, a fireman who passed away a few years ago. I went through the same kind of procession. Every day is a tragedy. They put their lives on the line. They deserve a little bit more respect," Bobby Reeves said about the procession.

As the procession went along, people were waving American flags, while several fire trucks hoisted American flags on their ladders.

Another person watching the procession was Danielle Oubre, who is also the mom of a law enforcement official.

"My son is, he's a state trooper, Louisiana State Trooper. He and Charlie were friends. They went to school together. My son is actually out of state right now in training, so I told him that I'd come and pay honor," Oubre said.

People in Gonzales told WBRZ that Riley was loved by their community.

"He worked here for I don't know how many years, and then he was with Iberville parish for six. I knew him from when I worked at Freddy's. he always came in and was very polite," Blank said.

The Iberville Parish Coroner's Office said that Deputy Riley's body had been in Broussard for an autopsy before being taken to Gonzales.