Citing 'high demand,' Entergy halts applications for bill assistance program

18 hours 58 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 2:15 PM September 22, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Entergy announced shortly after 2 p.m. Friday that it closed applications for its bill assistance program, citing "high demand." 

Entergy says customers can review other assistance options here.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below. 

------

BATON ROUGE - Entergy announced it would be giving out $1 million in bill assistance to qualifying customers starting Friday. 

Customers can apply for a one-time $200 credit to go toward their Entergy bills after the company partnered with local agencies. 

The credit aims to help customers with the "higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer's heat," Entergy said. 

Entergy clients can apply through their local United Way website starting Friday. The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and $100,000 will go specifically to assist older customers and customers with disabilities. 

To apply, you'll need a photo ID and one of the following: the first page of your 2022 tax return, 2022 paystubs, your last paystub, or a Social Security 1099 or 1042S form. 

For more information and the links to apply, visit Entergy's website here

