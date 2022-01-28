Cincinnati celebrates Joe Burrow with Bengals-themed king cake

Busken Bakery

CINCINNATI - Ohio football fans are adopting Louisiana culture as the Joe Burrow-led Bengals head into the AFC Championship game Sunday with hopes of making the Super Bowl.

Busken Bakery in Cincinnati added the 'King of the Jungle' cake to their menu ahead of the big game. The confection even includes its own version of the traditional plastic baby, dubbed "Baby Joey."

Geaux Cincy! Championship weekend is here, and we couldn’t be more jazzed! ??????



King of the Jungle Cakes featuring Baby Joey are in stores now. pic.twitter.com/FmeLK5IZct — Busken Bakery (@BuskenBakery) January 28, 2022

Burrow, an Ohio transplant who led the LSU Tigers to a perfect season in 2019, recently ended the Bengals' 30-year drought without a playoff win and now has a chance to bring Cincinnati to Super Bowl in just his second year as a pro.

The Bengals will take on the Chiefs Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kansas City.