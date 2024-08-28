Church bus struck in Denham Springs a total loss; driver, parishioner released with minor injuries

GONZALES — A Gonzales church’s officials said a Denham Springs crash that destroyed one of its buses was a total loss, in addition to injuring four people.

The Tuesday evening crash in Denham Springs happened when a Centro de Vida Church bus was on its way to pick up people for bible study and was struck by a pickup truck.

“The bus was...when it happened…it was totally destroyed,” assistant pastor Rev. Alexis Luque said.

Luque said that the bus was following a routine path, picking up church members for an evening bible study in Livingston Parish.

“Every Tuesday, we go and pick up people from the Denham Springs area, we do have service at 7 p.m.,” Luque said. “Thank God they were on their way to pick up the people.”

Luque says the only people on the bus were the driver and a church captain when the bus was struck.

“We were worried of course, but we trust in the Lord that they were going to be okay,” Luque said.

Both were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and released on Wednesday morning with minor injuries. The status of the others injured in the crash is not known.

State Police said the driver of the truck was arrested Wednesday for drunk driving and two counts of first-degree negligent vehicular injury, among other charges. He will be booked after he is discharged from the hospital.

At the end of the day, the church said it is thankful for the safety of its members and says people who want to help can reach out.