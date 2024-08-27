85°
Latest Weather Blog
Four people injured, one airlifted after Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - Four total people were injured in a crash by Highway 1033 and 4-H Club Road, according to emergency officials.
Officials say several people were trapped after the crash. Three people were transported in serious condition and one was airlifted.
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Candidates for City Constable lay out plans for election in appearance before...
-
Synchronized traffic lights looking to ease commutes in Baton Rouge
-
Synchronized traffic lights looking to ease commutes in Baton Rouge
-
Police identify man, his 5-year-old daughter killed in St. Gabriel wreck
-
Deputies seeking information in Ponchatoula home invasion believed to be targeted