Four people injured, one airlifted after Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - Four total people were injured in a crash by Highway 1033 and 4-H Club Road, according to emergency officials.

Officials say several people were trapped after the crash. Three people were transported in serious condition and one was airlifted.

No other information is available at this time.

