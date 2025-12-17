60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Christmas tree decorating contest continues at Zachary Police Department

1 hour 32 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, December 17 2025 Dec 17, 2025 December 17, 2025 9:53 PM December 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - The Christmas tree decorating contest continued at the Zachary Police Department.

Trending News

People can swing by to vote on their favorite tree, which are decorated by several businesses. People who bring a gift can get an extra vote.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days