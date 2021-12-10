78°
Christmas parade to roll through Gonzales this Sunday

Friday, December 10 2021
Source: City of Gonzales Police Department
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a Christmas Parade

GONZALES - A Sunday afternoon Christmas parade is scheduled to take place this weekend in Gonzales. 

According to the City of Gonzales Police Department, the parade will begin at 1 p.m. and roads along the route will begin closing prior to the start of the parade. 

The route will begin at Irma and Cornerview and then roll along to Burnside (Hwy 44) before continuing south on Burnside and ending at Highway 30.

A map of the parade route is below.

