Christmas Eve road rage leads to hundred-mile run from the law; Suspects in custody in WBR

PORT ALLEN - A man and woman were taken into custody after a 100-mile run from the law Friday afternoon.

The Christmas Eve police chase ended at US 190 and La. 415 after the man driving a pickup exited the interstate and eventually crashed.

Some shots were exchanged, sources said about the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.

The pickup truck was fleeing southwestern Louisiana where Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said it was connected to a "serious offense" in Jefferson Davis Parish, near Lake Charles.

The offense was a road rage incident in Jennings, WBRZ learned through partner KATC TV in Lafayette. Police in Jennings said a driver reported the man in the pickup truck fired a gun into a car and injured the person in the vehicle. Jennings Police issued an alert to other authorities and the pickup was spotted at the west side of the Basin Bridge on I-10 East.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said the man had "an altercation" with the other driver and fired a gun into the other driver's car. "The [other driver's] hand was injured from debris fragments," the chief said.

Stassi's deputies became involved in the pursuit when the man and woman in the pickup fled into Iberville Parish on I-10. Iberville deputies pursued the vehicle and, at times, tried to stop the fleeing pickup from getting closer to Baton Rouge.

The truck exited I-10 at La. 415 where the man turned onto the highway and headed toward US 190. The chase ended with the two being taken into custody at the US 190/La. 415 interchange.

Deputies from West Baton Rouge and Iberville were involved in the pursuit along with Henderson Police and Louisiana State Police. Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation going forward, authorities said.

There have been no traffic-related incidents reported because of the chase.

