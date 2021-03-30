Chipotle to give away $100,000 in bitcoin on April 1st

One of America's favorite fast-food chains is doling out more than burritos this week.

According to CNN, Chipotle giving away $100,000 worth of bitcoin on Thursday, April 1 to celebrate National Burrito Day.

The company says this contest marks the first time a US restaurant chain has given away bitcoin.

Chipotle's contest begins at noon on Thursday and ends at 9 p.m. (ET), and officials with the Mexican Grill confirmed that the contest is not an April Fools' Day stunt, even though it will take place on the same day.

To win, Chipotle fans can visit the website BurritosOrBitcoin.com, which will launch Thursday, to try to guess a valid six-digit code.

Each player is allowed ten tries during the contest, and correct guesses could allow fans to rack up to $25,000 in bitcoin- or a free burrito, seeing as Chipotle is also giving away $100,000 in food.

A total of 53 people could actually win the bitcoin: 50 fans will win $500 in the cryptocurrency, and 3 will win $25,000. In addition to this, 10,000 fans will win one burrito.

Throughout the campaign, Chipotle is partnering with Stefan Thomas, the San Francisco man who famously lost $220 million worth of bitcoin because he couldn't remember the password to his digital wallet. He says he's "made peace" with the monumental loss.

"If players are unsuccessful in their ten attempts and endure the same fate as Thomas, they may be surprised and delighted with a special offer from Chipotle," the company said in a press release.

In a February 2021 article, Business Report stated that the estimated number of global crypto users has passed 100 million - and that around 106 million people are now using cryptocurrencies around the world.