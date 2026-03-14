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Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics closed out the regular season with a win over No. 8 Arkansas thanks to Kailin Chio's three perfect 10's. The final score was 198.075-197.100.
Chio became the first gymnast in NCAA history to score a 10.0 in all three events in a meet when only competing in only three events. She also is just the second gymnast in LSU history to score three 10's in one meet, the first being her former teammate and current coach, Haleigh Bryant.
The sophomore was perfection on vault, balance beam and floor exercise. She did not compete on uneven bars.
Konnor McClain led the bars rotation with a 9.95.
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LSU improves to 11-3-1 on the season and 5-3 in the SEC. They will head to Tulsa, Okla. next week for the SEC Championship meet. The Tigers have won the conference meet title the past two years in a row.
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