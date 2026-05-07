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Southern softball moves to losers' bracket after extra innings loss to Florida A&M in SWAC Tournament
GULFPORT, Miss. - The Southern Jaguars move to the losers' bracket of the SWAC Tournament after an extra-innings loss to Florida A&M. The Rattlers beat the Jags 5-4.
Southern scored first when Laila Clark popped up to shallow center field. The FAMU outfielder missed the catch which allowed Ava George to reach home plate and put the Jags ahead 1-0.
In the third inning, the game was tied 2-2 before Ava Wallace hit an RBI single through the right side to plate the go-ahead run.
While leading 3-2, Southern would find themselves tied again in the fifth inning after a runner tagged up to score after a FAMU fly-out.
The scoring went quiet for the rest of the night as the game went into extra innings tied 3-3.
It wasn't until the top of the 11th inning where Abigail Mitchell scored on a throwing error by FAMU pitcher Samantha Smith to put Southern ahead.
However in the bottom half, FAMU responded with an RBI triple to tie the game 4-4, and a walk-off base hit would give FAMU the 5-4 win.
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SWAC Pitcher of the Year Aaliyah Zabala started in the circle for the Jags. She threw 11 innings and allowed five runs on 13 hits and struck out nine.
Despite the loss, the Jags' season is not over. They will face Bethune-Cookman for the second time in this tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m.
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