Child injured during shooting Wednesday evening

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 8-year-old child is injured after a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. 

Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. at BREC's 4500 West Brookstown Park.

According to BRPD, the juvenile sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story.  

