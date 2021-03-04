45°
Child injured during shooting Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE - An 8-year-old child is injured after a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.
Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. at BREC's 4500 West Brookstown Park.
According to BRPD, the juvenile sustained non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
