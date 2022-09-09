Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning.

Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway. 

Sources told WBRZ a child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after the crash. There was no word on other injuries related to the wreck. 

No other details related to what caused the crash were immediately available. This is a developing story. 

