Child, 13, killed after Shreveport police chase ends in violent wreck

SHREVEPORT - A 13-year-old died after a pursuit spanning multiple northern Louisiana parishes ended in a violent crash late Friday night.

The chase began around 11:30 p.m. after Bossier City police officers tried to stop an SUV for a traffic violation on I-20, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers took over the pursuit after it crossed over into Caddo Parish.

The SUV eventually crashed through a brick access control wall along Montrose Drive in Shreveport, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times and strike a utility pole. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Willie Player, then jumped out of the SUV and fled on foot, but he was captured soon afterward.

Police said Brenda Adler, 13, was an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle and was ejected during the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

Another juvenile passenger, who was also unrestrained, was hurt in the wreck but is expected to survive.

Troopers later found a handgun, high-capacity magazine and "various" narcotics inside the vehicle.

Player was booked into the Caddo Parish jail for negligent homicide, negligent injuring, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, hit and run, and multiple drug and weapons charges.