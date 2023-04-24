Chief of LSU police announces retirement after over 40 years of service

BATON ROUGE - The LSUPD chief announced his retirement date Friday.

Chief Bart Thompson's last day on campus will be April 28.

Before working for the LSUPD, Thompson worked with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 31 years. He worked in uniform patrol, burglary investigations, criminal intelligence, armed robbery, and the homicide division.

"Chief Thompson has been a dedicated public servant for more than 40 years, and we are grateful for his commitment to LSU."

"Chief Thompson has been a dedicated public servant for more than 40 years, and we are grateful for his commitment to LSU."