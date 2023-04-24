58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chief of LSU police announces retirement after over 40 years of service

1 hour 36 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, April 24 2023 Apr 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 7:43 AM April 24, 2023 in News
Source: Tiger TV
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The LSUPD chief announced his retirement date Friday. 

Chief Bart Thompson's last day on campus will be April 28. 

Before working for the LSUPD, Thompson worked with the Baton Rouge Police Department for 31 years. He worked in uniform patrol, burglary investigations, criminal intelligence, armed robbery, and the homicide division. 

“Last month Police Chief Bart Thompson announced his retirement from the LSU Police Department. His last day on campus will be April 28th," read a statement issued to LSU students and faculty. 

Trending News

"Chief Thompson has been a dedicated public servant for more than 40 years, and we are grateful for his commitment to LSU."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days