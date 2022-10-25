62°
Chemical reaction in cleaning supplies causes building fire

By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - A building along North Boulevard was saved by its sprinkler system Tuesday afternoon when cleaning supplies had a chemical reaction and started a fire. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the A1 Professional Services building along North Boulevard was saved by the sprinklers that completely extinguished the fire. 

When firefighters arrived, several floor mats, mop heads and other products were smoldering. 

Fire officials said the fire was contained to products inside the building. 

