Cheering fans caused small earthquakes at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.
LSU fans shook the Earth AGAIN!— LSU (@LSU) November 7, 2022
At 10:03 pm Saturday night in Death Valley, @LSUfootball scored a touchdown in overtime.
At 10:06, the Tigers scored the game-winning 2-point conversion.
BOTH moments registered on our @LSUscience seismograph! pic.twitter.com/dOt9tzr6yR
Watch one of those moments in the video below.
