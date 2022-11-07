80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cheering fans caused small earthquakes at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama

55 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.

Watch one of those moments in the video below.

